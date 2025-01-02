Yemenis vow unwavering support for Gaza despite recent US strikes on Sanaa

"These actions will not affect or shake the steadfast and enduring position of the Yemeni people"

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 02 Jan 2025 15:23:01 PKT

SANAA (Reuters) – Yemeni citizens vowed on Wednesday to carry on with their unwavering support of Gaza and the Palestinian people in the new year, despite recent air strikes by the US on Sanaa and coastal sites in Yemen.

Yemen's Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam had that the country would continue to defend itself after several US strikes targeted facilities in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday.

Yemen's Houthi group said on Wednesday that its air defences had shot down a US MQ-9 drone in the airspace of the oil-rich province of Marib.

"With our entry into the new year, God willing, the Zionist actions and Israel’s stance against the Yemeni people — its government, citizens, and all components of Yemeni society. These actions will not affect or shake the steadfast and enduring position of the Yemeni people, God willing, until victory is achieved in the Yemeni people’s cause," said a college student, Qais al-Razhi.

The US military said that it carried out strikes against Houthi targets in Sanaa and coastal locations in Yemen on Monday and Tuesday.

The Iran-backed group in Yemen has been attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea for more than a year to try to enforce a naval blockade on Israel, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel's year-long war in Gaza.