At least 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd

Wed, 01 Jan 2025 18:51:16 PKT

UNITED STATES (Reuters) - At least 10 people were killed and 30 or more injured when a truck intentionally drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans' French Quarter at a high speed early on Wednesday, city officials said.

Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said at a televised news conference a driver intentionally drove into a crowd at around 3:15 a.m. "This man was trying to run over as many people as he could," Kirkpatrick said. "He was hell bent on creating the carnage and damage that he did."

Kirkpatrick said the driver fired at police and struck two police officers after his vehicle crashed. She said there were more than 300 officers that were on duty at the time of the incident. She said the FBI will be taking over the investigation.

"A horrific act of violence took place on Bourbon Street earlier this morning," the governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, said on X, urging people to stay away from the area where the attack took place.

The injured have been taken to at least five different hospitals, according to NOLA Ready, the city's emergency preparedness department.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets during New Year's Eve celebrations, the city said in a statement. Bourbon Street is a historic tourist destination in the city's French Quarter, known for attracting large crowds with its music and bars.

A couple told CBS News that they heard crashing noises coming from down the street and they then saw a white truck slam through a barricade "at a high rate of speed".

New Orleans has seen shootings and cars colliding with crowds at past parades.

In November 2024, two people were killed and 10 others injured in two separate shootings along a New Orleans parade route and celebration attended by thousands, local media reported.

In February 2017, a pickup truck driven by a man who police said appeared to be highly intoxicated plowed into a crowd of spectators watching the main Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, injuring more than 20 people.