Photos: This is how the world welcomes 2025

Many cities demonstrated amazing fireworks

(Web Desk) - Countries across the world welcome 2025 with pomp and show. New Zealand was the first country to enter into the New Year followed closely by Australia.

The major urban centres of different countries produced some amazing fireworks to welcome 2025.

Cities such as New York, Sydney, Tokyo and Karachi glittered with lights.

People watch fireworks during the New Year celebrations in Karachi on January 1, 2025. — AFP

People film with their smartphones fireworks fired from the General de Gaulle bridge, on the Ebrie lagoon during the New Year celebration in Abidjan on January 1, 2025. — AFP

Visitors arrive to pray and make offerings on the first morning of the new year at Meiji Shrine in central Tokyo on January 1, 2025. — AFP

Visitors pray and make offerings on the first morning of the new year at Meiji Shrine in central Tokyo on January 1, 2025. — AFP

An electronic board displays ‘Happy New Year’ as confetti falls after the ball drop at Times Square during New Year’s celebrations in New York City, US, January 1, 2025. — Reuters

A Sikh devotee takes a dip in the holy sarovar at the Golden Temple during the New Year’s Day in Amritsar on January 1, 2025. — AFP

Isabel Maldonado, 4, throws confetti after the ball drop at Times Square during New Year’s celebrations in New York City, US, January 1, 2025— AFP

A woman smiles after the ball drop at Times Square during New Year’s celebrations in New York City, U.S., January 1, 2025. — Reuters

A general view of fireworks fired from the General de Gaulle bridge, on the Ebrie lagoon during the New Year celebration in Abidjan on January 1, 2025. — AFP

Fireworks explode during a pyrotechnic show to celebrate the new year in the coastal city of Vina del Mar, Chile January 1, 2025. — Reuters