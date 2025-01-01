North Korea's Kim Jong Un attends New Year's celebrations with daughter, KCNA reports

There was no mention of any speech by Kim

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae attended New Year's celebrations including fireworks and an ice dancing display, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Senior North Korean officials joined them in watching the events, state media photos showed. There was no mention of any speech by Kim.

KCNA said on the previous day that Kim had pledged to solidify the country's comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia in a letter to President Vladimir Putin.