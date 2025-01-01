Water floods field hospital in Khan Younis following heavy rains, worsening hardships in Gaza

Patients and medical staff struggled with the rising water, making it hard to provide care

KHAN YOUNIS, GAZA (Reuters) – Floodwaters have worsened conditions at the field hospital in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, adding to the woes of people already affected by the conflict.

Patients and medical staff struggled with the rising water on Tuesday, making it hard to provide care.

“The patients are exhausted. There’s a shortage of clothes and inadequate shelters. They come to a hospital that should be a haven of safety and treatment, only to find more dampness affecting their bodies and clothes," said Iman Abou Zahra, a medical staffer at the hospital.

Residents were woken at 3 am to protect their belongings from damaged tents. The bad weather is creating additional challenges for the hundreds of thousands displaced by the ongoing conflict.

Israel claims it has sent numerous aid trucks into Gaza with essential supplies. However, international aid groups say that Israeli forces have blocked some aid, worsening the humanitarian crisis.