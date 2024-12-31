New Zealand welcomes 2025 with fireworks and light show

WELLINGTON (AP) - Auckland has become the first major city to welcome 2025, with thousands of revelers counting down to the new year and cheering at colorful fireworks launched from New Zealand’s tallest structure, Sky Tower, and a spectacular downtown light show.

Thousands also thronged to downtown or climbed the city’s ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point, and a light display recognizing Auckland’s Indigenous tribes. It follows a year marked by protests over Māori rights in the nation of 5 million.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York. Other cities around the world are readying with celebrations highlighting local cultures and traditions, after a year roiled by ongoing conflict and political instability.

Meanwhile, in Australia, more than 1 million people were present at Sydney Harbor for the traditional fireworks. British pop star Robbie Williams led a singalong and Indigenous ceremonies and performances to acknowledge the land’s first people.