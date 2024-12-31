Times Square crystal ball lights up in test ahead of New Year's eve

Updated On: Tue, 31 Dec 2024

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A kaleidoscope of brilliant colours beamed over the heart of Manhattan on Monday, in a brief test of the ball drop less than 48 hours before the final countdown to New Years Eve.

Standing on an outdoor platform high above Times Square, representatives from Countdown Entertainment, Times Square Alliance, Jamestown and 1 Times Square flipped the switch to illuminate and raise the 11,875-pound New Year’s Eve Times Square crystal ball.

The ball is capable of displaying more than 16 million vibrant colours and billions of patterns, and is illuminated by 32,256 energy efficient LEDs, according to Times Square Alliance.

It will remain dark until the next countdown, seconds before midnight on December 31, 2024.