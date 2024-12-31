Syria's new rulers confirm appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defence minister

DUBAI (Reuters) – Syria's new rulers confirmed the appointment of Murhaf Abu Qasra as defence minister in the new interim government, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Reuters reported from an official source on Dec. 21 the appointment of Abu Qasra, a leading figure in the insurgency which toppled Bashar al-Assad.

Abu Qasra emerged as a prominent figure in the military efforts of the opposition forces. He served as a military capabilities engineer, organising and leading operations in opposition-held areas. Over the years, he gained recognition for his role in coordinating and executing key military strategies. As a senior figure of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham, he carried the nom de guerre Abu Hassan 600 or Abu Hassan al-Hamwi.

As the head of HTS’ military wing Abu Qasra was responsible for the creation HTS’ drone unit, the Shaheen Brigades, which were named by Abu Qasra himself. He was also one of the key ringleaders in the 2024 Syrian opposition offensives.

He is serving as the Minister of Defense in the Syrian Transitional Government since 21 December 2024.