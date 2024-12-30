Taliban impose new restrictions on Afghan women

World World Taliban impose new restrictions on Afghan women

The ban has been imposed because the windows allow visibility into areas like courtyards, kitchens

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 30 Dec 2024 21:15:50 PKT

KABUL (Dunya News) – The Taliban government in Afghanistan, known for its extremely conservative interpretation, has issued a new directive banning the construction of residential windows.

The ban has been imposed because the windows allow visibility into areas like the courtyards, kitchens, wells, and other spaces typically used by women.

According to the decree, "seeing women working in the kitchen, in the courtyard, or collecting water from wells could lead to immoral behaviour."

This latest decision is part of a series of restrictions targeting Afghan women since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, further limiting women's presence in both public and private spheres.

Afghan women have already had their basic rights stripped away, including access to primary education, employment opportunities, and the freedom to visit public parks or recreational places.

Recent actions have also imposed bans on women publicly singing, reciting poetry, or using their voices in media broadcasts, leading to significant concerns about the government's intention to impose strict control over women’s lives.

These measures reflect the deep-rooted conservative mindset of the Taliban, which is in direct opposition to values of equality and personal freedom. These policies not only push Afghan women backward but also hinder the overall development of Afghan society.

Such actions create an environment of oppression that isolates the country from global norms. The international community, including the United Nations, has condemned these measures, labeling them as "gender apartheid" and calling for immediate action to preserve the basic rights of Afghan women and girls.

These restrictions highlight a government focused on imposing outdated ideologies at the expense of human dignity, justice, and social development, making Afghanistan one of the most oppressive states for women in the world.

Afghanistan’s anti-Pakistan propaganda

Al-Marsad (Web Paper) is being used as a propaganda tool by the Afghan Taliban, spreading hostility, hate, and a one-sided narrative that undermines regional peace and mutual understanding.

Pakistan has played a crucial role in the global war against terrorism, making unparalleled sacrifices in terms of human lives and resources to ensure regional and global stability.

More than 80,000 Pakistanis, including ordinary civilians and security personnel, have lost their lives fighting terrorism. Pakistan has hosted over 4 million Afghan refugees for decades, providing them with shelter, food, and opportunities despite its own economic challenges.

The international community has repeatedly acknowledged Pakistan's efforts in eliminating terrorist networks and assisting peace initiatives in the region. Pakistan’s security forces have carried out numerous successful operations, including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasad, to dismantle terrorist hideouts and restore peace.