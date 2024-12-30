In-focus

PM Netanyahu is in good condition after successful prostate surgery, his office says

"The Prime Minister has now been transferred to a protected underground recovery unit," it said

CAIRO (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in good condition and fully conscious after his prostate surgery ended "successfully," his office said on Sunday.

"The Prime Minister has now been transferred to a protected underground recovery unit. He is expected to remain in the hospital for observation in the next few days," his office said. 

