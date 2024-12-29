'End the war': Thousands rally in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's government

World World 'End the war': Thousands rally in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu's government

The protest began with a gathering in Democracy Square

Follow on Published On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 11:22:29 PKT

TEL AVIV (Reuters) – Thousands of Israelis protested against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and its handling of the conflict in Gaza on Saturday (December 28).

The protest began with a gathering in Democracy Square, where representatives of the march delivered speeches and held a minute of silence, followed by a march to the HaKirya military base.

Protesters demanded an end to the war in Gaza and a ceasefire that would bring home the hostages still held by Hamas.

At least 45,484 Palestinians have been killed and 108,090 wounded in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, Gaza's Health Ministry reported on Saturday.