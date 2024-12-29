California store sells winning $1.22 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket

Published On: Sun, 29 Dec 2024 11:13:57 PKT

COTTONWOOD, California (Reuters) – The lucky player who bought the winning Mega Millions lottery ticket in California will be ringing in the New Year vastly richer than in 2024.

The winning $1.22 billion ticket was sold at a Cottonwood, California store, local media reported on Saturday.

The draw for the Mega Millions jackpot was hold on Friday night. The winning numbers were 55, 7, 3, 37, 49 and the Mega Ball was 6.

The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery is the fifth largest in the history of the draw, according to media reports.

Store owner Ishar Gill said while he does not know any details about who bought the winning ticket, he is happy that it put his store "on the map."