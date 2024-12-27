Venezuela investigating Argentine officer for links to terrorism, AG says

Fri, 27 Dec 2024 19:34:35 PKT

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela is investigating a non-commissioned officer of Argentina's Gendarmeria for links to international right-wing terrorism, Attorney General Tarek Saab said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, Nahuel Agustin Gallo was detained after attempting to enter Venezuela irregularly earlier this month. The government in Buenos Aires previously demanded Gallo's immediate release.

Gallo is under investigation "for his connection to a group of people who attempted from our territory and with the support of international far-right groups to carry out a series of destabilizing and terrorist actions," Saab said in the statement.

Argentina and Venezuela have tense relations, with far-right libertarian President Javier Milei often clashing with Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro, who has positioned himself at the opposite end of the political spectrum.

Milei's government cut ties with Caracas after Maduro was declared the winner of a contested July election, leading Brazil to take over as caretaker of its embassy and ambassador's residence.