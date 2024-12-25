Finland investigates outage of undersea power link to Estonia, Finnish PM says

OSLO (Reuters) - Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Wednesday his country was investigating an outage involving an undersea power cable connecting Finland and Estonia.

An unplanned outage on the Estlink 2 interconnector occurred at 1026 GMT, operator Fingrid said in a statement on the Nordpool regulatory web site, reducing its available capacity to 358 megawatts (MW) from an installed capacity of 1,016 MW.

"Even at Christmas the authorities are on standby to investigate the matter," Orpo said in a post on X.