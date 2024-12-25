Kyiv residents shelter in metro as Russia attacks energy system

Families with children and pets sat or slept on mats inside the metro on early Christmas morning

Published On: Wed, 25 Dec 2024 15:38:07 PKT

(Reuters) – Kyiv residents took shelter at metro stations on Wednesday after the Ukrainian military launched a countrywide air alert in response to Russian cruise missile launches.

Families with children and pets sat or slept on mats inside the metro in early hours of Christmas morning.

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy system and cities in its eastern region with cruise and ballistic missiles on Wednesday morning, Ukraine's energy minister and local officials said.

Russia has intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector since spring 2024, damaging almost half of its generating capacity and causing hours-long blackouts throughout the country.

The country's largest private energy company DTEK said its generating facilities were attacked during the strike, causing "serious damages" to power equipment.