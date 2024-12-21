Kazakh president replaces deputy prime minister, decree shows

The decree gave no reason for the changes

Sat, 21 Dec 2024 13:54:55 PKT

ASTANA (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev replaced his deputy prime minister, who also served as economy minister, by presidential decree on Saturday.

Nurlan Baybazarov, who was appointed in February, has been replaced by Serik Zhumangarin, who was previously serving as a deputy prime minister and minister of trade and integration.

