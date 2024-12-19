In-focus

Suspect in killing of top Russian general sent to pre-trial detention for two months

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A court in Moscow on Thursday ordered the suspect in the killing of top Russian general Igor Kirillov to be sent to pre-trial detention for two months, the court said on its Telegram channel.

The suspect, a native of Uzbekistan, was charged with an act of terrorism resulting in the death of a person, a notice on the court website said.

Russia said on Wednesday it had detained a suspect who had confessed to planting and detonating a bomb in Moscow that killed General Kirillov, who was the chief of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops, on the instructions of Ukraine's SBU security service. 

