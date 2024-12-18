Promote gender equality or face consequences, US warns Afghanistan

KABUL (Dunya News) - The United States embassy has issued a formal warning regarding the mistreatment of women in Taliban-held Afghanistan.

The US concerns over the Taliban’s atrocities against women is a warning to Afghan authorities that their denial of justice to women is an attack on basic human rights.

The Afghan interim government must recognise that the continual denial of women’s rights to education and employment has far-reaching global effects, and urgent action is needed to protect Afghanistan’s future and its international standing from further sabotage.

Moreover, it noted that the closure of health facilities for girls and women in Afghanistan directly challenges the global commitment to gender equality, and the Afghan interim government must review such policies before it is too late.

The US embassy’s call for unity in demanding justice and equality should be taken as a strong warning for Afghanistan as the world is watching and time is running out to correct the situation regarding women’s rights in Afghanistan.