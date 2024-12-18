North Korea's Kim visits family tomb to pay tribute to his father

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday visited a mausoleum for his late father and grandfather Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung to pay tribute to his father, state media reported on Wednesday.

Kim made the visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where his father and grandfather lie in state, on the 13th anniversary of Kim Jong Il's death, according to North Korean state media.

Kim was accompanied by senior party and government officials, KCNA reported, including premier Kim Tok Hun and Choe Ryong Hae.

A floral basket in leader Kim's name was laid before the statues of his late father and grandfather and Kim also made a bow before them, the report said.

North Korea has remained relatively quiet on South Korea's political situation in the wake of President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial law earlier this month.

The country's state media have just run several stories on the impeachment of Yoon, protests and the fallout from the short-lived martial law without offering much commentary.