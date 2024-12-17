Sara Sharif's parents sentenced to life for brutal murder

LONDON (Dunya News) – A UK court on Tuesday sentenced the father and stepmother of British-Pakistani girl, Sara Sharif, to life imprisonment after she died from prolonged and horrific abuse.

Judge John Kavanagh stated that the abuse of Sara occurred in front of the family, and her uncle Faisal Malik also witnessed it. None of you expressed any regret, and for six days, you denied that any abuse took place.

The judge mentioned that both the mother Banish and father Irfan remained silent during the trial. Even after serving the minimum sentence time, there will be no guarantee of release. After serving the minimum sentence, parole will decide their release.

The verdict also clarified that after being released from prison, Banish and Irfan will remain under a licence for life. If they violate the terms of their release, they will be sent back to prison until death.

It was also reported that Irfan Sharif and his stepmother Banish Batool were found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old Sara Sharif. During the trial, Irfan Sharif admitted responsibility for the injuries that led to Sara's death.

Earlier this month, the trial for the Sara Sharif murder case was completed, and the jury was set to deliver its verdict. The body of 10-year-old Sarah was found in her home on August 10 last year.

The trial involving the father, stepmother, and uncle of Sara Sharif concluded at the Old Bailey Court. The judge had instructed the jury to reach a verdict.

After deliberation, the jury, consisting of 9 women and 3 men, gave their individual decisions. The High Court judge had instructed the jury members to try and return with a unanimous verdict.