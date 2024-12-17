Israeli army says sirens sound after missile launch from Yemen

One missile launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory.

TEL AVIV (AF) - The Israeli military said sirens sounded across central Israel on Monday (Dec 16) as it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

"One missile launched from Yemen was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

An AFP journalist reported that sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, the main commercial hub.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency service said it had not received any calls about any casualties from the missile interception.

Earlier on Monday, an Israeli navy missile boat intercepted a drone in the Mediterranean after it was launched from Yemen, the military said.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched several attacks against Israel from Yemen since the war in Gaza began more than a year ago.

The Houthi rebels say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians.

On December 9, a drone claimed by Houthis exploded on the top floor of a residential building in the central Israel city of Yavne, causing no casualties.

In July, a Houthi drone attack in Tel Aviv killed an Israeli civilian, prompting retaliatory strikes on the Yemeni port of Hodeidah.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen's population centres, have also frequently targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

