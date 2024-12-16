Ukrainian drone raid destroys Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk region, source says

World World Ukrainian drone raid destroys Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk region, source says

The attack also destroyed the nearby fuel storage facility, according to the source

Follow on Published On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 15:59:59 PKT

KYIV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian drone attack destroyed a Russian ammunition depot near the village of Markine in Russian-occupied Donetsk region, a source in Ukraine's SBU state security service said on Monday.

The depot stored thousands of ammunition rounds for armoured personnel carriers and tanks, anti-tank guided missiles, mines and grenades, plus millions of rounds of ammunition for guns of various calibres, the source said.

The attack also destroyed the nearby fuel storage facility, according to the source.

As the full-scale war approaches its 34th month, Russia is inching forward in Ukraine's east with the most intense fighting taking place on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts in Donetsk region.

Ukraine relies on long-range drones to damage Russian strategic and military targets far beyond the front lines, including attacks on ammunition depots and oil facilities.