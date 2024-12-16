Santa dives with sea life at Seattle Aquarium

World World Santa dives with sea life at Seattle Aquarium

The aquarium's tradition of hosting a diving Santa has been going strong for 15 years

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Dec 2024 12:09:35 PKT

SEATTLE (Reuters) – A surprise jolly guest dressed in red and white can be found swimming within the 120,000-gallon Window on Washington Waters habitat at the Seattle Aquarium throughout the month of December.

The aquarium's tradition of hosting a diving Santa has been going strong for 15 years, after being inspired by other Association of Zoos and Aquariums institutions that have similar events each year.

Santa swims among the fish, kelp and other sea life that dwell in waters within the Puget Sound and Washington's coastal waters.

"It's such a fun thing to get to bring to folks," said diving Santa, who's normally known as Ande Fieber, 30, throughout the rest of the year. "The aquarium is such a special place and I love to be a part of that for so many members and visitors and families that come to join us."

Fieber is a research diver at the University of Washington who also volunteers her time at the aquarium, interacting with the public and educating them about the importance of environmental conservation.

The diving Santa idea first came about as a way to draw visitors to the Seattle Aquarium and has since become a beloved annual tradition for the aquarium and residents living in the Seattle metropolitan area.

Visitors can pose for photos with a Santa inside the habitat while an aquarium engagement ambassador also speaks to the crowd.

"If folks want to come and visit Santa, and they learn a thing or two in the process, that's just fantastic. I think that learning and understanding why conservation is important should be a fun process. And if someone like Santa gets to tell them a little bit more about some cool things about the ocean, then all the better." Fieber said.

Santa will be visiting the Seattle Aquarium twice per day at 11:30 am and 2:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays through December 22.