China's Xi will visit Macau on Dec 18

He will attend the inauguration ceremony of Macau's new government

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping will visit Macau from Dec 18 to 20 to attend the inauguration ceremony of Macau's new government, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Former judge Sam Hou Fai was elected in October to lead Macau, a special administrative region of China.

Sam had received 394 votes out of 398 ballots cast in an election that lasted around one hour and 35 minutes.

He was born in May 1962 in Zhongshan city in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.

Macau is the only place in the country where citizens are able to gamble legally, and its economy is heavily dependent on the casino industry, which contributes about 80% of regional tax revenue.