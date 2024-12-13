White House warns of growing ISKP threat to Taliban in Afghanistan

The risk of Afghanistan becoming a hub for extremist groups is increasing

(Web Desk) – The White House has stated that the leadership of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a target of Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

In a statement issued by the White House, it was said that the presence of ISKP in Afghanistan is being recognised as a significant factor in global politics. The killing of Khalilur Rehman Haqqani has triggered a strong international response, with widespread condemnation of the incident.

This situation points to the potential renewal of international attention on Afghanistan's changing security landscape. Pakistan and other regional countries have long warned about the threats posed by ISKP, TTP, and AQ in Afghanistan.

The agendas of these groups, and at times their cooperation, present a shared challenge for Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries, particularly Pakistan. The growing influence and activities of these groups could transform into a broader global security issue.

The White House confirmed that the risk of Afghanistan becoming a hub for extremist groups is increasing, with potential regional and global implications.

This statement aligns with concerns about the cross-border impact of militant networks operating out of Afghanistan. ISKP's role is urging Afghanistan's leadership to address these threats immediately amid international pressure.