Indian police say probing bomb threat to central bank in Mumbai

World World Indian police say probing bomb threat to central bank in Mumbai

At least 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat by email on Monday

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Dec 2024 13:53:45 PKT

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Police in India's financial capital Mumbai said on Friday that they were investigating a bomb threat to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it received an email in Russian warning of an explosive attack.

The warning was sent to the official email address of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, a senior Mumbai police officer said.

"We have registered a case, and the investigation is ongoing," the officer said.

Schools, railway stations, airports and airlines in India have been subject this year to hundreds of bomb threats that have turned out to be hoaxes.

At least 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat by email on Monday, while airlines and airports in India got nearly 1,000 hoax threats until November this year, nearly ten times more than in the whole of 2023.