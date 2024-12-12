Kashmiri organisations slam Indian police raids on Syed Ali Gilani's residence

The organisations reaffirmed commitment to relentlessly pursuing the mission of Syed Ali Gilani

Updated On: Thu, 12 Dec 2024 13:17:23 PKT

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) – In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat organisations strongly condemned the police raid on the residence of martyred leader Syed Ali Gilani and the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat office in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, the Democratic Freedom Party, the Muslim League and the Tehreek-e-Khawateen, in their statements on Thursday, criticised India for “maintaining its occupation of Jammu and Kashmir solely through military force and is engaged in a losing battle in the territory.

The organisations reaffirmed the Kashmiri people’s commitment to relentlessly pursuing the mission of Syed Ali Gilani and other martyrs, ensuring it reaches its rightful and logical conclusion.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has also condemned the raids, describing them as a clear sign of India’s growing frustration.

In a statement, the APHC highlighted that Syed Ali Gilani had been under house arrest for more than a decade before his martyrdom. The raid on his home, the APHC said, reflects India’s panic and desperation in the face of Kashmiris’ unwavering struggle for freedom.

On Wednesday, Indian police raided Syed Ali Gilani’s residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora area, specifically targeting the room where he spent last years of his life. They seized his books, important documents, and other materials.

Later, the police raided the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat office in the Mominabad locality of Hyderpora. The police forcibly entered the office by breaking its lock, and confiscated important documents. Both raids were reportedly led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Budgam police station.

It may be recalled that India has declared the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir a banned organisation.