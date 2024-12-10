UK Parliament to debate proposed ban on first cousin marriages

Experts warn that cousin marriages globally are linked to genetic disorders caused by gene mutations

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) – The UK Parliament is all set to debate a bill proposing a ban on first-cousin marriages.

If passed, the legislation will prohibit marriages between first cousins including children of paternal and maternal uncles and aunts.

Richard Bolden, the MP behind the bill, stated that first-cousin marriages significantly increased the risk of genetic disorders and contributed to social issues in the UK.

These unions lead to conditions such as thalassaemia, epilepsy, hearing and speech impairments, infertility, preterm delivery, and bipolar disorder, among others.