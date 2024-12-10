Israeli forces kill at least 19 people in Gaza, rescue workers say

An Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 people in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza

Tue, 10 Dec 2024 13:39:35 PKT

CAIRO (Reuters) - Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip killed at least 19 Palestinians overnight and on Tuesday, medics said, as Israeli tanks pushed into areas in central and southern parts of the enclave.

Overnight, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 10 people in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have operated since October, and injured dozens of others in a multi-floored building, medics said.

Another airstrike on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip killed at least seven people. It wounded several others, medics and the Palestinian Civil Emergency Service said, while another killed two people in Rafah south of the enclave.

In Deir Al-Balah city in central Gaza, Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen who tried to sail into the Mediterranean Sea earlier on Tuesday, according to residents.

Hamas-led gunmen killed some 1,200 people and took over 250 hostages back to Gaza when they attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.

More than 44,700 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli offensive on Gaza that followed, Gaza health authorities say.