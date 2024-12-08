Ghana's former president Mahama wins election
His rival Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana's former president John Dramani Mahama has staged a political comeback by winning the West African nation's presidential election after his rival Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia conceded defeat on Sunday.
Addressing a press conference from his residence, Bawumia said he had called Mahama to congratulate him, adding that Mahama's National Democratic Congress (NDC) also won the parliamentary election.
Bawumia said he conceded before the official results to ease tensions.