World World Why are farmers protesting again in India?

Indian police used tear gas and pepper spray to stop dozens of farmers

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian police used tear gas and pepper spray on Friday to stop dozens of farmers who were trying to reach Delhi from the northern breadbasket state of Punjab to press a series of demands.

Here is a look at why farmers are marching to the capital again.

WHAT ARE FARMERS DEMANDING?

Farmers are seeking legally-backed guarantees of more state support or a minimum purchase price for crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, following a year-long protest, repealed some farm reform laws in 2021 and committed to setting up a panel to find ways to ensure support prices for all produce.

Farmers now accuse the government of going slow on that commitment.

Protesters also want the government to ensure at least a 50% profit margin and waive their debts, as well as to honour a promise to double their incomes.

HAVE THE SAME DEMANDS BEEN MADE BEFORE?

Thousands of farmers launched a "Delhi Chalo" (Let's go to Delhi) protest convoy in February to make the same demands but were stopped by security forces about 200 km (125 miles) north of the capital, where a number have remained since.

Farmers at the time said at least one protester had died in clashes with police, who used tear gas and water cannon.

Farmers' leaders and the government had held multiple rounds of talks but failed to reach an agreement.

HOW IS THIS PROTEST DIFFERENT?

While in February thousands sought to head for Delhi simultaneously, many on trucks and tractors, farmers' leaders said this protest would be on foot, and initially involve only 100 farmers.

They hope this will reduce the perception that they might disrupt law and order, and increase the chances that they will be allowed to reach the capital.

HOW HAVE AUTHORITIES REACTED?

Around 100 farmers were stopped again by police barricades and security personnel using pepper spray and tear gas.

Police officers said "sufficient force" had been deployed to prevent the farmers from entering Haryana state from Punjab and marching further to Delhi.

Haryana's state government suspended mobile internet and bulk messaging services until Dec 9 to prevent the "spread of misinformation and rumours".