ASEAN ministers to discuss Myanmar at Thailand meeting, Indonesia says

World World ASEAN ministers to discuss Myanmar at Thailand meeting, Indonesia says

The meeting is expected to start on Dec 20

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 05 Dec 2024 14:54:35 PKT

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Members of the Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN are planning to hold a ministerial meeting in Thailand later this month to discuss the crisis in member-nation Myanmar, Indonesia's foreign ministry spokesperson Roy Soemirat told reporters on Thursday.

At the invitation of current ASEAN host Laos, the meeting will talk about ways to approach the crisis which has gripped Myanmar since a 2021 military coup, including on the implementation of ASEAN's five-point consensus plan, he said.

The consensus has made scant progress since its unveiling in April 2021, just months after Myanmar's military unseated the elected government.

During an ASEAN summit in October, the bloc called for "an immediate cessation" of violence and the creation of a "conducive environment for the delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogue" that is "Myanmar-owned and -led".

The meeting is expected to start on Dec 20, Roy said, and Indonesia's foreign minister is expected to attend.