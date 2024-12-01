Thousands take part in pro-Palestinian protest in central London

LONDON (Reuters) – Up to 20,000 pro-Palestinian protesters made their way to central London on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire and an end to the war that has engulfed the Middle East.

A small group of pro-Israel counter-protesters were also present, waving Israeli flags and chanting as police created a barrier between the two camps.

This protests take place in the recent aftermath of the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, spawning hopes but also worries about what this next phase of the war may look like for the residents of Gaza.

Hamas leaders were expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday for ceasefire talks with Egyptian officials to explore ways to reach a deal that could secure the release of hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.