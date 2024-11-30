India, Italy discuss collaboration on port infrastructure, shipbuilding, Bloomberg reports

Sat, 30 Nov 2024

(Reuters) - Italy is in talks with India to enhance collaboration on port infrastructure and the shipbuilding and yacht manufacturing sectors, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing Industry Minister Adolfo Urso.

The talks encompass broader areas, including space exploration, the report added, citing an interview with Urso on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai.