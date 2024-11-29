Protesters in Serbia hold 15-minute blockade for 15 victims of roof collapse, demanding justice

Protesters in Serbia hold 15-minute blockade for 15 victims of roof collapse, demanding justice

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Protesters in Serbia stood in silence for 15 minutes on Friday for the victims of a roof collapse four weeks ago in a northern city, seeking to keep up pressure on the populist authorities to punish those responsible for the tragedy.

Traffic was blocked for a third week in a row at various spots in several Serbian cities and towns, including in the northern city of Novi Sad where the concrete outer roof at the central railway station smashed down on people on Nov. 1 without warning.

Initially 14 people died and three were injured but one more person later died in hospital.

The railway station building was renovated twice in recent years. Many in Serbia believe rampant corruption and opaque deals resulted in sloppy work during reconstruction and led to the collapse of the roof.

Street protests and blockades have been held almost daily since the roof crash, demanding justice. Another rally is planned on Sunday in Novi Sad to mark one month since the tragedy.

While prosecutors have announced the arrests of 13 people, a Serbian court this week released from detention former government construction minister Goran Vesic. This has fueled widespread skepticism of the ongoing investigation, as the populists control both the police and judiciary.

Serbia’s authoritarian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the protesters of being bullies and thugs who used people’s deaths for political gains. Scuffles have erupted both in Serbia’s parliament and during some of the recent rallies when pro-government protesters showed up to break up the opposition-led blockades.

Minor incidents were also reported during Friday’s silent protest in Belgrade, the capital city. In Novi Sad, residents held a long black banner for the victims. Some people at the protests in other cities held white roses or posters with a red handprint, telling the authorities they have “blood on their hands.”

Opposition parties have repeatedly called for the resignation of Serbia’s prime minister and his government, as well as access to full documentation in the train station building and other infrastructure projects with Chinese state companies.

The station in Novi Sad was originally built in 1964. Its renovation was part of a bigger project with China and Hungary to build a high-speed railway between Belgrade and Budapest.