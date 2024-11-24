Republican Rand Paul opposes Trump talk of using military in deportations

World World Republican Rand Paul opposes Trump talk of using military in deportations

Republican Rand Paul opposes Trump talk of using military in deportations

Follow on Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 23:16:28 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican US Senator Rand Paul voiced opposition on Sunday to the idea of using the military to carry out mass deportations of people living in the country illegally after President-elect Donald Trump signaled last week that he plans to do so.

"You don't do it with the Army because it's illegal," Paul said on CBS's "Face the Nation" program. "If they send the Army into New York and you have 10,000 troops marching carrying semi-automatic weapons, I think it's a terrible image, and I will oppose that."

A 19th century US law prohibits federal troops from being used in domestic law enforcement except when authorized by Congress.

Paul, at times a maverick within his party, noted that he supports the idea of deporting people living in the United States illegally who have criminal records, but said that law enforcement authorities are better equipped than the military to carry out that role and to heed the US Constitution's Fourth Amendment prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures. There is a "distrust of putting the Army into our streets" among Americans, Paul said.

Asked if this is a red line for him and whether it would impact his Senate vote to confirm Trump's pick of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to run the Department of Homeland Security, Paul said, "I will not support and will not vote to use the military in our cities."

Trump's presidential transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, who built his political profile on opposition to illegal immigration, has vowed to launch the largest deportation effort in US history as soon as he is sworn in on Jan 20.

He appeared to confirm in a social media post on Nov 18 that he would declare a national emergency and use military assets for his plan to deport a record number of immigrants in the United States illegally.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday chose Brooke Rollins,

Paul said agents from the FBI, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the US Customs and Border Protection agency could carry out these deportations.

The senator also questioned the use of the National Guard for deportations, saying it is "less clear" whether it would be legal or illegal to use these forces. The National Guard is a part of the US military that answers to both the president and to state governors.