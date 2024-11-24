Barcelona protesters demand affordable rents as Spain juggles tourism impact

World World Barcelona protesters demand affordable rents as Spain juggles tourism impact

Housing has become a major issue in Spain

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 19:33:53 PKT

BARCELONA (Reuters) - About 22,000 people protested in Barcelona in the latest demonstration to demand lower housing rental prices and better living conditions.

Housing has become a major issue in Spain as it struggles to balance promoting tourism, a key driver of its economy, and concerns over high rents due to gentrification and landlords shifting to more lucrative, short-term tourist rentals.

The price of rentals signed in the second quarter of 2024 in Barcelona was almost 70% higher than in the same period of 2014, data from the Catalan Housing Agency shows.

"We are spending half our wages in rent ... This must stop!," said Carme, 28, a spokeswoman for a tenants union.

Smaller protests were held across Catalonia, and in Burgos, Asturias in north Spain and Jerez de la Frontera in the south.

The government announced a crackdown on short-term and seasonal holiday lettings in July and plans to investigate listings on platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com to verify if they have licences.

Demonstrations have been held this year in Madrid, the Canary Islands and Malaga, where seasonal hospitality workers struggle to find accommodation, with many sleeping in caravans or even their cars.