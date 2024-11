Dr. Aafia Siddiqui files petition in U.S. court

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui is currently serving an 86-year prison sentence in a Texas jail.

TEXAS (Dunya News) - Dr. Aafia Siddiqui has filed a petition in a U.S. federal court in Texas through her lawyers, accusing prison staff of severe violations of democratic and human rights.

The allegations made in the petition included sexual assault, abuse, denial of medical care, and religious discrimination.

The petition has been filed against the U.S. government, the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and prison authorities.

