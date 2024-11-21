Bangladesh cancels passports of 22 controversial officials

Crackdown on Hasina-era Abusers: Bangladesh cancels passports of 22 security officials

Thu, 21 Nov 2024

DAHAKA (Web Desk) – In a major clampdown on security officials, the interim government of Bangladesh has ordered cancellation of passports of 22 officials who served in the powerful intelligence and law-enforcement agencies including the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

In a notification, the Home Ministry of Bangladesh announced that the passports of these officers were being cancelled as they are currently under investigation for disappearing political opponents during the Sheikh Hasina presidency.

The notification further highlighted that there was primary evidence of their involvement in abduction of opponents and the step was being taken to prevent them from leaving the country.

Most of the officers in the list were in prominent positions in the Bangladesh military, and in the intelligence agency DGFI and the National Security Intelligence (NSI).

A few on the list were involved in the Rapid Action Battalion, an enforcement outfit that got negative publicity during Hasina era.

The Home Ministry of Bangladesh is headed by Adviser for Home Affairs Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.

Among those mentioned in the list is Fazle Akbar who served as the head of DGFI during 2009 to 2011.

Others in the list are former officers of DGFI and NSI Lt Gen Akbar Hossein, Saiful Abedin, Saiful Alam, Ahmed Tabrez Shams Choudhury, Maj Gen Hamidul Haque.

Since the formation of the interim government under the leadership of Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus, Dhaka has released persons who were reportedly under detention in secret hideouts controlled by various intelligence and security outfits under Sheikh Hasina government.

Senior police officer Mohiuddin Faruki who is currently in prison on murder charges is also on the list.