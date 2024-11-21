Russia, North Korea agree to boost charter flights after trade meeting

The growing defence ties between the countries has sparked international alarm

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea and Russia have signed a protocol on cooperation after meetings covering trade, the economy, science and technology in Pyongyang, North Korean state media KCNA said on Thursday.

There were few details in the KCNA report, but Russia's TASS news agency said on Tuesday that the countries agreed to increase charter flights following the meeting, citing Russia's ministry of natural resources.

Between January and September, the number of tourists travelling between Russia and North Korea amounted to over 5,000 people, with more than 70% travelling by air, it said.

The increased charter flights are expected to take off not only from Russia's eastern region close to North Korea, but also from major Russian cities in other areas, TASS said, citing the ministry.

KCNA said on Thursday that the Russian delegation led by natural resources minister Alexander Kozlov, which met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Monday, had now departed from Pyongyang.

During the delegation's visit, zoo animals were transferred to North Korea as gifts from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pyongyang and Moscow have ramped up diplomatic and economic exchanges in the past few years, culminating in Putin's visit to North Korea in June, when the countries' leaders agreed a mutual defence pact.

The growing defence ties between the countries has sparked international alarm, with Washington, Kyiv and Seoul condemning the North for sending military equipment and more than 10,000 troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine.