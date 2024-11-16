Musk says Howard Lutnick would 'enact change' if chosen for US Treasury job

Sat, 16 Nov 2024 21:47:36 PKT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk, an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump, said on Saturday that Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick would "actually enact change" if chosen as US Treasury secretary.

Trump has not announced his nominee for the role, but Lutnick and investor Scott Bessent are serious contenders for the job.

Musk said Bessent is "a business-as-usual choice."

"Business-as-usual is driving America bankrupt, so we need change one way or another," Musk said on X. "Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for Trump to consider feedback."