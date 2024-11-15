Elon Musk's meeting with Iran's UN ambassador talk of the town

World World Elon Musk's meeting with Iran's UN ambassador talk of the town

Iravani invited Musk to initiate his businesses in Iran, say sources

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 14:05:48 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Billionaire Elon Musk, who is an adviser to US President-elect Donald Trump on government efficiency, met Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani.

The meeting revolved around how to defuse tensions between Iran and the United States, say media reports.

Iravani invited Musk to initiate his businesses in Iran and demanded the lift of US sanctions on Iran.

Musk invited the Iranian ambassador for a meeting which lasted more than an hour at an undisclosed location.

Donald Trump's team denied to verify the claims about the meeting.

The meeting of Elon Musk, who owns multi-billion dollar businesses and supported Trump in his election campaign, indicates a positive turn of events.

Trump had voiced his intention to end the wars after taking office during his election campaigns and in first speech on his victory.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also in a tweet stated that "Iran is ready for cooperation and dialogue to resolve differences and Iran has never left the negotiation table on its peaceful nuclear program.”



