Bone-chilling details about little Sara Sharif's murder surface

Sara Sharif died on Aug 8, 2023

LONDON (Web Desk) - Bone-chilling details of 10-year-old Sara Sharif’s murder case continue to surface as his father revealed that he beat her with cricket bat and metal pole and the wounds turned fatal.

Urfan Sharif confessed to the killing of his daughter Sara Sharif during cross-examination by Caroline Carberry KC.

Sharif said he had struck Sara over several weeks as he was frustrated over her “ill health and vomiting”.

He said he beat her with cricket bat and metal pole, leading to her death on Aug 8, 2023. Her body was discovered in Surrey home a few days later.

Earlier, Sharif confessed to killing her daughter. He told police on call that, "I've killed my daughter. I legally punished her, and she died.”

When the call was made, he and the rest of his family were already thousands of miles away.

Sara suffered multiple injuries including bruising, burns and broken bones when her body was found in an upstairs bedroom on a bottom bunk bed in her home in Surrey.

In an almost eight-minute long call, he was heard crying before he told the operator: "I've killed my daughter".

He also said: "I legally punished her, and she died," adding "she was naughty", and: "I beat her up, it wasn't my intention to kill her, but I beat her up too much".

Prosecutors say Sara was killed on Aug 8 before Sharif and his family spent more than £5,000 to fly to Pakistan the following day, landing on Aug 10.

Police later found a note in his handwriting by her body, next to her pillow.

"It's me Urfan Sharif who killed my daughter by beating. I am running away because I am scared but I promise that I will hand over myself and take punishment," the note said.