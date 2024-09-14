North Korea's Kim meets Russia's Shoigu, vows more cooperation, KCNA says

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu and discussed deepening strategic dialogue between the two countries, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

They had a "wide exchange of views on regional and international situations", and reached a satisfactory consensus on issues including more "cooperation to defend mutual safety interests," KCNA said.

Kim said North Korea will continue to expand cooperation with Russia in accordance with the strategic partnership between the two countries, KCNA said.

The United States and Ukraine among other countries, as well as independent analysts, say that Kim is helping Russia in its invasion of Ukraine by supplying rockets and missiles in return for economic and other military assistance from Moscow.

Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations, but pledged to boost military cooperation and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership at a summit in June.

Shoigu, previously Russia's defence minister until May, now secretary of the Security Council, signaled the beginning of closer ties between North Korea and Russia with his visit to Pyongyang in July last year.

At the time, he stood shoulder to shoulder with Kim while viewing North Korea's military parade showcasing nuclear-capable missiles and attack drones, as the first top Russian defence official to visit North Korea since the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union.