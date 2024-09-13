South Sudan postpones long-delayed elections

(Reuters) - South Sudan's government has decided to postpone a long-delayed national election until December 2026, the presidency said on Friday, underscoring the challenges facing the country's fragile peace process.

"The presidency, under the chairmanship of President Salva Kiir Mayardit, has announced an extension of the country's transitional period by two years as well as postponing elections, which were initially scheduled for December 2024 to December 22nd, 2026," Kiir's office said on Facebook.