German navy makes rare transit of sensitive Taiwan Strait

World World German navy makes rare transit of sensitive Taiwan Strait

US warships sail through the strait around once every two months

Follow on Published On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 19:22:25 PKT

BERLIN/TAIPEI (Reuters) - Two German navy ships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Friday in the first such transit in two decades, demonstrating Berlin's resolve to stand with Western allies at a time of soaring tensions between Taipei and Beijing.

China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own, says it alone exercises sovereignty and jurisdiction over the strait. Both the United States and Taiwan say the strait - a major trade route through which about half of global container ships pass - is an international waterway.

Speaking in Berlin, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he could confirm the passage of the frigate "Baden-Württemberg" and supply ship Frankfurt am Main.

"International waters are international waters. It's the shortest and, given the weather conditions, the safest route. So we are passing through," he said.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry said that since Friday morning two German navy ships had been sailing through the Taiwan Strait in a southerly direction.

Taiwan's forces have been monitoring and the situation is "as normal", the ministry said in a brief statement.

A security source familiar with the situation said the ships would likely fully clear the strait on Saturday.

A second security source, speaking like the first on condition of anonymity, said the passage was a "loud and clear" statement by Berlin that it is standing with its allies to uphold international rules.

Speaking in Beijing before the transit was confirmed, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said it condemned excuses for infringing China's sovereignty.

"We firmly oppose provocations and endangering of China's sovereignty and security under the banner of 'freedom of navigation'," Mao Ning told a regular news conference.

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Friday that Germany was not obligated to notify other states of any such move.

"Under international maritime law, it is quite normal that no notification is required in international waters and that you can navigate through these freely," the spokesperson said at a regular news conference in Berlin.

US warships sail through the strait around once every two months, drawing the ire of Beijing, and some US allies like Canada and Britain have also made occasional transits.

China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has over the past five years stepped up military activities around the island, including staging war games.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the island's people can decide their future.