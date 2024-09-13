Pakistani student suffers severe injuries in road accident in Texas

World World Pakistani student suffers severe injuries in road accident in Texas

Dania Zaheer, eying bright future, moves to US; says her parents lacked financial means to travel

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 19:00:04 PKT

(Web Desk) – In a horrible hit-and-run accident in Texas' Houston, Dania Zaheer, a Pakistani student has been left with serious injuries.

According to the local police, the driver hit her and drove away. She has a broken pelvis, hip, arm, femur, and countless other bones.

Zaheer moved to Houston from Pakistan on a student visa, hoping to graduate with a master's degree in business administration from North American University.

However, she is in Texas alone, with no family to support her during such distressing time.

"I had a really bright future, and now, I can't see anything," she said with cuts and fractures obscuring her vision.

"My university professors - when they met me, (they) even told me, 'You are the kind of person we want to hire.”

Zaheer said her parents don't have the money to travel here, and the whole point of her coming to Houston was to give them a better life.

"I am all alone here. There's no one to take care of me, and I don't even know after getting out of the hospital who will be there," she said.