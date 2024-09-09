Singapore increases checkpoint security ahead of pope visit

World World Singapore increases checkpoint security ahead of pope visit

The beefing-up of security will coincide with a visit by Pope Francis

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Sep 2024 19:29:18 PKT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore will enhance security at its land, air and sea checkpoints this week due to an unspecified "heightened security situation in the region", its immigration authority said, warning of delays and additional clearance time.

The beefing-up of security will coincide with a visit by Pope Francis to the city-state from Wednesday to Friday, during which a papal mass will be held for 50,000 attendees.

Also Read: Pope Francis delivers medical supplies in visit to remote jungle town

The immigrations authority in its message, posted on social media late on Sunday, did not mention the pope's visit or elaborate on the security situation. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.