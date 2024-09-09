House Republicans blast Biden over chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal in new report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House Republicans will release a report Monday criticising President Joe Biden’s administration over the chaotic August 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal. The report, led by Rep. Michael McCaul, accuses officials of delaying evacuation orders, poor interdepartmental communication, and mishandling paperwork for Afghan civilians eligible to leave. The findings follow a three-year investigation.

The report contends that the administration made its decision to evacuate noncombatants far too late, formally ordering it only on Aug. 16, failed to communicate between departments in Washington and among officials in Afghanistan, and botched the paperwork for the departure of Afghan civilians eligible to leave the country.

It is the result of a three-year investigation led by Representative Michael McCaul, Republican chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"America’s credibility on the world stage was severely damaged after we abandoned Afghan allies to Taliban reprisal killings — the people of Afghanistan we had promised to protect," the report said. "And the moral injury to America’s veterans and those still serving remains a stain on this administration’s legacy."

The withdrawal has become intensely politicised ahead of the Nov. 5 US presidential election. Last month, the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, shot video for his campaign at Arlington National Cemetery where he appeared at a ceremony honoring troops killed in the evacuation.

Trump has also attacked Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris over the exit from Afghanistan during campaign appearances, blaming them personally for the deaths at Kabul airport's Abbey Gate.

On Aug. 26, 2021, as US forces were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee as the Islamist Taliban movement took control of the country, a suicide attack at the Abbey Gate entrance to Kabul's airport killed 13 Americans, compounding the US sense of defeat after two decades of war.

Harris is the Democratic presidential nominee.

Democrats have insisted that some blame for the messy end of the war - less than seven months into Biden's presidency - should be laid at the feet of Trump, who began the withdrawal process by signing a deal with the Taliban in 2020.

"When former President Trump took office, there were approximately 14,000 American troops in Afghanistan. Days before leaving office, the former President ordered a further reduction to 2,500," Representative Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs panel, said in a letter to committee Democrats about the investigation.

Republican committee aides dismissed that contention as partisan politics, saying Biden could have ignored Trump's agreement or enforced it, accusing officials who served during

Biden's presidency of allowing the Taliban to disregard its commitments.

Some 800,000 US service members served in Afghanistan following the US-led invasion triggered by the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the US by Afghanistan-based al Qaeda.

During the war, 2,238 US servicemembers died and nearly 21,000 were wounded. Independent estimates put the number of Afghan security forces and civilians killed at more than 100,000.

McCaul has subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken three times in connection with the Afghanistan investigation, most recently last week, saying that he wants him to testify in person.

