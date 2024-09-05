Israeli strikes kill 6 in occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say

World World Israeli strikes kill 6 in occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say

Israeli strikes kill 6 in occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials say

Follow on Published On: Thu, 05 Sep 2024 19:40:30 PKT



NEW YORK (AP) - Palestinian health officials say Israeli strikes in the occupied West Bank killed six people, including the son of a prominent jailed militant.

Israel said all of those killed were militants who had been involved in attacks.

Israel has been carrying out large-scale raids in the territory over the past week that it says are aimed at dismantling militant groups and preventing attacks. The Palestinians fear a widening of the war in Gaza.

A strike overnight in the northern West Bank town of Tubas killed five people, including Mohammed Zubeidi, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Thursday, without saying whether they were civilians or combatants.

His father, Zakaria Zubeidi, was a well-known militant commander during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s and took part in a rare jail break in 2021 before being arrested and returned to prison days later.

The military said the younger Zubeidi had taken part in attacks against Israeli forces in the West Bank and that he was with a militant cell when he was targeted.

It said another fighter was killed in an airstrike in the built-up Al-Faraa refugee camp after hurling a firebomb at Israeli forces. The military released a video that it said showed the exchange. It said forces also uncovered roadside bombs in the camp, which dates back to the 1948 Mideast war surrounding Israel’s creation.